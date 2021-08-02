Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
