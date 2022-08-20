Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.