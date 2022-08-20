Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Peri…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is f…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees to…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds light a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rocky Mount will see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be…