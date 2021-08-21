Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
