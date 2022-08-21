Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.