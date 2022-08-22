Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.