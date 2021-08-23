Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Lo…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. …
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperat…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day to…