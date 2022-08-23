Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
