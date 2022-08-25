Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.