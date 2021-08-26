Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see clear…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Today's conditions …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and vari…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the maki…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day to…