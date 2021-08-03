The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
