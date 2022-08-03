Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 70-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degree…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 7…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degr…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds l…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is show…