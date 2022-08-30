Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.