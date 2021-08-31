Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
