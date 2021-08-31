 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

