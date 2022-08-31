Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.