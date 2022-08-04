Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degree…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 7…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degr…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degree…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for h…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is show…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable…