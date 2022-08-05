The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degree…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 7…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degr…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degree…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for h…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings …
The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely i…