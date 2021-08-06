Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected…
The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Partly cloud…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 61 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures a…