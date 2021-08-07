 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

