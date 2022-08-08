 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The Rocky Mount area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

