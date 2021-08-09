The Rocky Mount area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. 69 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. It should…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 61 degrees …
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a …