The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
