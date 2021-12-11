 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

