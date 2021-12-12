 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

