Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West.