Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

