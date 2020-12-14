 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics