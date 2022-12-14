Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
