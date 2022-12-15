 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

