Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Local Weather

