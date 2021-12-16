Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.