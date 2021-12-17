Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, R…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rock…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Ro…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…