Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.