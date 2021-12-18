Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
