Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Friday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 deg…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It s…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount to…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Rocky Mount wi…