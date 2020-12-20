Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.