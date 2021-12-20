 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular