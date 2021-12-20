Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, R…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 deg…
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rock…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Rocky Mount will be warm. It loo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Expect cl…