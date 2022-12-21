The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 21, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
