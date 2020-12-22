 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

