Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
