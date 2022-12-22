It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
