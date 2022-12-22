 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular