Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
