Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 7-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST.