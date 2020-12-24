 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 1:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

