Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

