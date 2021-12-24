Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
