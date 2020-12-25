Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15.04. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 1:15 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.