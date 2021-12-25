Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.