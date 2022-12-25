 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

It will be a cold day in Rocky Mount, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

