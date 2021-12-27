 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

