The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
