 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics