Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.